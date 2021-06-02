The Tactile Turn Overlander pen reminds me of those classic green Land Rover vehicles, with their rugged and masculine appeal. Built for the outdoors and guaranteed to last for many uses, just like this seasonal release from the EDC brand.

This is not Tactile Turn’s first foray into machined or tactical pens with its various offerings of bolt-action pens in a variety of materials and sizes. This release for Spring is another stellar addition with its rugged yet lightweight design geared for the outdoors. You can take this “over the hills and far away” thanks to its robust construction.

The Tactile Turn Overlander sports a Mil-Spec Olive Drab Green Ceratoke body painted with Coyote Tan accents. The matte Ceratoke application on the clip, nook, and release button makes the construction ultra-resilient. It makes the pen resistant to scratches, abrasions, and chemical and temperature exposures. Plus, using titanium for its body makes it super lightweight for everyday adventures.

However, it is not proof resistant. Hard use or abuse will still show. But these too attribute to the pen’s uniqueness. Plus, additional embellishment makes this everyday carry live up to its outdoor theme. It comes with a subtle, reptilian scale pattern on the clip while its body also features fine-ringed knurling for a comfortable and secure grip.

Built on the brand’s popular side click pen, the Tactile Turn Overlander comes in three sizes. It is available in standard (5.8″), short (5.3″), and mini (4.6″). Since this is a seasonal release, it means it is available in a limited release only.

Images courtesy of Tactile Turn