The Billykirk No. 609 Standard Issue Backpack Tote adapts to your needs during commutes with its hybrid design. It effortlessly switches from hands-free carry to handle carry. Plus a spacious compartment guarantees you can pack anything you need for work and play.

Billykirk has been mulling over this design for a number of years. While a tote bag may look classy there are also those days when they may become cumbersome to lounge around. We’re talking hands-free errand days. Finally, the studio came up with a lightweight and versatile design in a slim profile that looks great for casual and semi-casual occasions.

Moreover, the Billykirk No. 609 Standard Issue Backpack Tote is crafted for exploration whether that be in the urban jungle or the outdoors. Durable and sturdy, it is made with ten-ounce waxed canvas for that extra layer of water resistance. The nylon lining in the interior is not only easy to clean but further adds another layer of water resistance to ensure your belongings stay dry and protected.

Then you have the tough-as-nails tubular mil-spec nylon webbing on the handles so they don’t fray, snap, or wear out over time. Then there’s the vegetable-tanned full grain leather for elegance complemented with matte nickel plated brass hardware for a rugged touch.

The Billykirk No. 609 Standard Issue Backpack Tote offers 12.6 liters of storage space. It has a dedicated slot for a 15″ laptop and several pockets for organization. On the exterior is a large zipper pocket and a front slot pocket for quick-access items. This hybrid bag only weighs 0.82 kg and comes in Nantucket Red, Olive, and Black colors.

Images courtesy of Billykirk