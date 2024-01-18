The DB Snow Pro Vest offers the ideal blend of lightweight comfort and unparalleled safety as a backcountry safety layer intended for the off-piste terrain. Its standout feature is the innovative Safeback SBX system, a must-have tech during emergency situations.

This groundbreaking technology delivers a continuous supply of clean air to individuals trapped in avalanches or tree well, without requiring a mouthpiece, extending survival time by up to 90 minutes. It has a dedicated Monomesh airflow channel for the Safeback SBX hose which help secure the hoses and direct them airflow to the face.

Designed in collaboration with Pro snowboarder Sage Kotsenburg, the DB Snow Pro Vest allows you to move uninterrupted around the mountains thanks to its lightweight and comfortable construction. It weighs just 1.3kg and has a breathable design thanks to Monomesh ventilation channels on the front panels.

It is made from 100% nylon shell with 100% polyester lining and compact enough at 24.4″ H x 20.4 W x 5.11 D so it does not get in the way of your movements while simultaneously acting as an extra windproof layer and storage for 8L of avy-gear. It offers two large front pockets to store gloves, tools, med kit, and more, while mobile phones, keys and other essentials can stay in the four internal stretch mesh inside two large pockets on the front of the vest.

Moreover, the DB Snow Pro Vest has an emergency whistle, a chest fastener that stabilizes the vest and secures the zipper, and a tuckable leg strap to secure the vest to the body in extreme conditions.

