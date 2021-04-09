Tactile Turn, who brought you their unique take on the click/bolt action pens with the original Mover, Shaker, Slider, or Glider pens, have ventured into another functional EDC: pocketknives. The company introduces the Rockwall from its new knife-making branch Tactile Knife Company.

The flagship folder boasts a sleek silhouette with an amazingly sharp and slim cutting edge that does not disappoint when you need it the most. It features a CTS-XHP steel 2.84″ blade with a hardness scale of 60-61. Steel of this type is common not just in the knife industry but also in surgery tools and high-end cutlery. It is best known for its high corrosion resistance.

Moreover, the Tactile Knife Company Rockwall features all titanium with T8 hardware and XHP blade steel. It uses stainless steel for its lock insert, deep pocket clip, and backspacer. Meanwhile ceramic comprises the detent ball and ball pivot bearings for this folding knife.

When it comes to portability, the Tactile Knife Company Rockwall pocketknife is compact at an overall length of 7 inches, and 4 inches when closed. Using titanium for its hardware also ensures a lightweight hold. The blade works with an insert lock while the detail on the blade is an inspiration from Tactile’s pens. The texture helps hide wear while improving grip and maintaining a simple aesthetic.

“People know and love our pens in the EDC community, and that success has allowed me to invest heavily into hitting the ground running making these knives,” Tactile founder Will Hodges said as he promises to create more pocketknives in the future.

Images courtesy of Tactile Knife Company