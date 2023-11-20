We usually think of Leatherman or Gerber when talking about small multi-tools that do not sacrifice functionality for size. But the Olight Otacle P1 from OKNIFE is a great contender.

This is a compact tool that sits comfortably in your pocket or hang from your keychain measuring only 2.65″ x 1.00″ x 0.60″. It is also lightweight thanks to its 5052-T6 aluminum alloy scales, making it the ideal companion for any task. The handle construction also gives this knife great corrosion resistance to seawater and industrial atmosphere.

Yet, despite its uber-portable size, it packs great functionality in its 11 built-in utility tools. The OKNIFE Otacle P1 Multi-Tool comes with a needle-nose and regular pliers, a wire stripper, a pocket knife, scissors, a can and bottle opener, and a slotted screwdriver. It also has a Phillips screwdriver, a pin to remove a sim card and a hanging ring.

Its body is machined out of a sturdy and reliable 30Cr13 stainless steel, which is known for its high strength and excellent corrosion resistance for long-lasting use. OKNIFE belongs to the same Ofamily with OLIGHT and thus, its aim is to bring high-quality products to consumers for excellent brand experience and shopping experience.

The handle of the OKNIFE Otackle P1 Multi-tool pays homage to the handle of the OLIGHT flashlight with its classic spiral design. The knurling on the scales is reminiscent of that seen on the OLIGHT OPEN and i3T flashlight. The handle also comes with a matte black hard oxide finish for a secure and comfortable grip.

