Goruck’s GR2 Dyneema is ready for any adventure, whenever and wherever. This backpack is constructed based on Special Forces medical packs which open completely flat and has loads of storage options while being carry-on compliant.

This is built from uncompromisingly tough and shockingly lightweight Dyneema Composite Fabric making it highly-reliable and ready to face up to any challenge. This is a limited-edition run of the Gurock GR2 built with Dyneema. Its predecessor was crafted with 1000D CORDURA.

Dyneema is known to be 15x stronger than steel and 40% stronger than its main rival Kevlar so you know this gear is not going to let you down easily. The fabric boasts amazing abrasion and water resistance and is highly resistant to tears around five times higher than a like-for-like fabric made using HT-Nylon. Meanwhile, both the internal material and the back panel and under shoulder straps are built to carry heavier loads more comfortably with their 200D Cordura construction.

Moreover, YKK zippers with silent, glove friendly zipper pulls made from parachute 550 cord enhances its water-resistance. Like its predecessor, the Gurock GR2 Dyneema backpack also offers several storage pockets to keep your gear dry and organized. The inner compartment has two internal pockets comprising of one large mesh zippered pocket and one elastic pocket.

Meanwhile, the outer compartment comes with four internal pockets: two large mesh zippered pockets, one small go-to zippered pocket, and one built-in field pocket. There is also a small hidden zipper pocket underneath the handle to store valuables like keys and four rows of internal MOLLE webbing so you can customize your GR2 for further storage.

The Gurock GR2 Dyneema backpack even comes with a dedicated bombproof laptop compartment equipped with a false bottom to protect your laptop from bumps. It opens flat for easy packing and unpacking. It comes in 26L, 34L and 40L capacity weighing just 1.3kg, 1.4kg, and 1.5kg, respectively so it doesn’t weigh you down during your travels.

