A couple of years back, we spotted a timepiece that drew us to its unique presentation. It was the Automatic Vintage Lens II from TACS. The name obviously hinted it was a second-generation model. What stood out was their designer’s keen eye for style that pays homage to old-school photography. The arrival of the ATL shows the establishment never lost its touch.

To our delight, you can immediately make out how their latest offering retains the signature profile. A little digging around reveals the ATL stands for automatic twin lens. TACS points out that this new addition to their Lens Series sports the refined sophistication of the devices it draws inspiration from.

The twin-lens cameras the ATL pays homage to was the equipment of choice for photojournalists during World War II. Its configuration was one-of-a-kind at the time and apparently comes from the inventor recalling the use of periscopes while soldiers were in trenches.

It manages to capture the classic look with a combination of silver, black, and brown on various parts of the watch. To ensure that every ATL meets the expectation of even the most discerning client, TACS limits their watchmakers to craft only 10 units a day.

You have a 316L stainless steel case that measures 46.5 mm in diameter and 14.8 mm thick. The stainless steel rotating bezel comes with an aluminum ring in black. Inside is the retro dial which TACS is assembling from 19 parts with 11 layers.

Another fascinating feature is the two decorative transparent lenses. These give owners a view of the 21-jewel Citizen Miyota 8N24 automatic calibre. On the ATL’s case band is a stainless-steel screw-down crown and protector. Finally, we have brown Horween Leather straps that end in a stainless-steel buckle.

