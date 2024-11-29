Domestic and international travel is usually at its peak during the holidays. The season also welcomes a surge in shopping as people take advantage of huge discounts and special deals. Unless absolutely necessary, ditch full-size luggage for compact options instead. You’ll want something stylish like the Hardcase Carry-On in Obsidian Black by Émigré.

This stealthy SKU “was created with travel efficiency in mind.” It measures 21.7″ x 14.2″ x 10.04″ (HxWxD) and weighs around 9.59 lbs. For protection during transport, the manufacturer crafts the exterior shell out of polycarbonate, approximately 50% of which is recycled. It boasts a total capacity of about 32 liters.

We like the rectangular form factor and its rounded edges. These give the Hardcase Carry-On a sleek aerodynamic look. Émigré equips the suitcase with top and side carry handles for versatility. A three-step telescopic handle is likewise available should you prefer to pull it along like a trolley.

Note that the custom wheels are likewise removable to slightly reduce its physical footprint. You can find a 15″ laptop sleeve in the front pocket alongside a mesh pocket, and waterproof pocket. These all use a smooth zipper closure system with a TSA locking mechanism.

We recommend you also grab the Émigré Battery Pack or bring a power bank along and store it inside a discreet pocket. You can then hook it up to a special module with a USB-A and USB-C port to charge your devices. 100% recycled Robic nylon ripstop lines the interior sections.

Other features inside include compression straps, mesh pockets, and zipper closure systems. The Hardcase Carry-On is “a smart fusion of utility, style and sustainable vision ideal for today’s travelling professional.”

Images courtesy of Émigré