Puffer jackets make excellent cold weather wear because it provides optimal warmth. But most don’t have the stylish allure and are bulky and heavy to boot. Not Vollebak’s Ultralight Puffer Jacket. It isn’t just weather resistant but also lightweight at just weighs just 450 grams (0.45kg). It is also tough thanks to its Dyneema-infused construction.

Its three-layer outer material made in Japan ensures protection from the elements. A combination of 89% polyamide and 11% Dyneema makes it impressively strong. The outer layer features a base of recycled nylon woven with thousands of ultra-strong 50 denier Dyneema strands, which is 15x stronger than steel.

Moreover, the C6 DWR coating on the shell and the lining enhances the jacket’s strength. It can withstand rips, abrasions, water, and wind for repeated use. A robust shell aside, Vollebak’s Ultralight Puffer with Dyneema also ensures optimal insulation using fill power 650 made from recycled fill comprising of 90% down and 10% feathers.

Enhancing its water resistance are the water resistant zippers included on the stay-down front zipper and on the two fleece-lined side pockets with storm flaps. Then the elasticated cord adjuster at the hem also lets you dial in the perfect fit to keep the cold at bay.

Vollebak’s Ultralight Puffer with Dyneema is designed to be worn solo or as part of a layering system. Aside from the side pockets, it also has an internal zipped chest pocket. The addition of the Dyneema strands strengthens the jacket without sacrificing breathability and performance. It boasts a stylishly modern silhouette perfect for both casual and semi-formal occasions.

Images courtesy of Vollebak