The Svago Newton Zero Gravity Recliner offers ultimate relaxation at a simple touch of a button. You wouldn’t want to get up and go once the comfort sinks in.

There’s no place like home, they say, especially when you have this versatile recliner waiting for you. Imagine yourself at a spa but in the comforts of your bedroom. This chair uses only the highest quality, 100% high-density memory foam throughout for comfortable back, neck, and head support. It features state-of-the-art Air Cell Massage combined with heat to ease up tension from head to toe. Through the Relax and Stretch program, you experience physical and psychological decompression, healing, and stress relief. The memory foam further enhances the feeling of zero gravity.

The Svago Newton Zero Gravity Recliner offers the convenience of having everything controlled at a press of a button. The memory foam can be adjusted according to your neck and head’s comfort. The controls also adjust the lumbar support and the footrest for the ideal position for those with low back problems and tall users.

This ingenious lounge chair got your arms and your back. It has armrests that ensure your hands and arms stay comfortable and in optimal position when in zero gravity position. Even when you sit upright, the armrests continue to support your body and keep it comfortable.

Best of all, the Svago Newton Zero Gravity Recliner has smart wake-up programs to make sure you don’t drift off to dreamland from sheer relaxation. When it’s time to stand up, the one-touch power off button takes you from any position to upright in seconds without having to move your body.

