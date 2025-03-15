A creative search into the preservation of “sculpting with sand” leads to the formation of the Desert Drop table. It’s designer Karim+Elias’ personalized approach to working with rammed earth. The table harmonizes contrasting materials connected through a common origin: sand. It “explores the organic relationship between two synonymous materials” and draws “aesthetic inspiration from the desertscape.”

The polarity of the elements used in the construction of this furniture couldn’t be more glaring. Sand blinds and blurs the vision, while glass clarifies. But these two find their harmony in a single functional design. Smooth curved rocks mimicking the shape of water droplets form the base with a silhouette that pays homage to the dunes in the desert.

Meanwhile, the crystal glass top comes from polished, smoothened sand. The melted sheet of glass mimics the fluid-like characteristics and color of oasis waters. The glass sheet on the Desert Drop table also resembles a pool of water settling over rocks.

Likewise, when viewed from a certain angle on the side, these two sand-themed objects take the shape of a turtle. These reptiles boast an inherent ability and skill to adapt to arid conditions like in the desert. They’re very resilient, which could speak volumes about the durability of this coffee table.

The Desert Drop table may look fragile, with its three dune-like structures holding the irregular layer of glass aloft. It gives the illusion that the legs could collapse at any moment like dunes. Yet, the design offers a sense of serenity and elegance.

Images courtesy of Karim+Elias