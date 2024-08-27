Do you suffer from chronic neck pain? How about occasional vertigo? If so, have you ever considered that these might be caused by your poor posture? With most people embracing a work-from-home lifestyle, we should be taking our furniture’s ergonomics into account. Health experts recommend we start with a high-quality task chair. Something like the Refine by Fractal Design.

PC gamers who build custom rigs as a hobby should already be familiar with the brand. The Swedish group was founded in 2007 and gradually established a solid reputation for its sleek computer cases. Since they’re already an ace in that regard, their next logical step is to branch out into other segments.

With its rivals already boasting a complete lineup of products covering every aspect of PC gaming, the Refine seems like Fractal Design’s first premium salvo. Furthermore. buyers can pick from five options: Fabric Dark, Fabric Light, Mesh Dark, Mesh Light, And Alcantara. As for which one is the best, it’s entirely up to the user’s preference.

Feel the Refine comfortably support your body with a combination of foam cushioning, adaptive mesh textile, foam padding, and memory foam. At its core is a heavy-duty glass-fiber composite and a durable aluminum five-point base with hubless casters. Your chair rolls smoothly across various surfaces with minimal noise.

Adjustable components include the 120 mm Class 4 gas piston, 4D armrests, tilt, and more. We also like the intuitive dial controls to move the lumbar support up or down and increase or decrease its depth. Fractal Design did impressive work on the Refine as its aesthetics can easily match any decor.

Images courtesy of Fractal Design