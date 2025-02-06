This 3D-printed clock brings back memories of days spent at the arcade shop. Aptly called Arcade Clock, every detail is reminiscent of the arcade machines of the 70s and 80s, from the font style to the iconic joystick.

Designed and sold by Etsy creator 3DProSkillsCreations, this tableside clock is the perfect sidekick for all video game lovers. It features digits in the classic 8-bit style, reminiscent of the classic years of video gaming.

The Arcade Clock features a timeless arcade aesthetic. Its overall design pays homage to the era of arcade gaming, complete with a joystick and buttons. The kind that you used to mash furiously with sweaty hands in the hopes that you’d win a Street Fighter or Tekken match.

Unfortunately, there’s no smashing or tinkering with the buttons or the joystick here. They are for decorative purposes only (how cool would it be if we could adjust the dials using the joystick?). Regardless, the unique design adds a playful and nostalgic vibe to a game room, the office, or any room you see fit.

The Arcade Clock has large visible numbers for clarity and easy reading. It’s sized to be hung too and has a space on top for keys, phone, or other small items. Despite its retro look, its mechanical components are modern.

Hence, it offers accurate timekeeping and is crafted from high-quality 3D printing material. It’s strong and durable to ensure that it will stand the test of time. The Arcade Clock is more than a timekeeping device. It also celebrates retro gaming.

Images courtesy of 3DProSkillsCreations