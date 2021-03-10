The Sunne is a self-powered light source that harnesses the power of the sun. It captures and stores solar energy in the daytime to bring light indoors.

Award-winning solar designer Marjan van Aubel created this elegant piece of lamp using one long curved strip of aluminum that measures 85 cm. It mimics the shape of the horizon so the curve provides a larger surface area to store solar energy. What it does is capture the energy in the morning from one side of the panel. Then stores this energy in an integrated battery.

The Sunne does not require cable wires or plugs to connect to electricity. It automatically turns on when it’s dark. If you want to disable automatic power on, a simple touch on the top part of the panel works. It suspends in the air by two steel wires through a simple yet secure hanging system.

It’s best to hang this device in front of your window or where there is direct access to sunlight. This way, it can fully absorb the sun’s power during the daytime then provide ambient light at night. It has three light settings including sunne rise, sunne light, and sunne set. The first mimics the early morning sunrise shades of purple and yellow, the second provides warm light for relaxation, while the third gives off a fiery glow to help you unwind at the end of the day.

The Sunne works with a companion smartphone app to help you determine how much solar energy is available and the light’s battery level. It also allows you to conveniently control the light settings from your phone.

Images courtesy of Sunne