The Chouchin Candle is a stunning homage to Japanese tradition, effortlessly blending functional home decor and design. It’s a pillar candle that gradually transforms into a Japanese traditional “Chouchin” lantern when the wax melts inside.

Designer James Kaoru Bury takes inspiration from traditional Japanese paper lanterns of the 16th century initially designed for outdoor use. But his creation takes center stage inside the house, adding not just ambient lighting but also beauty to any space.

The Chouchin Candle features a grooved shell and has a thick wick in the middle. When lighted, the flame creates a light and shadow effect similar to that from paper lanterns when the wick burns deeper inside. The contours of the lamp create a relaxing light source where the flame dances.

“The fluctuation of the lights reflected through the pattern of the candle creates a relaxing atmosphere.” An atmosphere that also promotes sleep, especially when the light dims.

Moreover, this candle exhibits a unique characteristic that makes it reusable even after the wax inside melts. It uses a patented wax technology developed by Pegasus Candle Co. Ltd located in Kurashiki Japan that makes the wax shell stay intact.

It uses different types of wax for the inside and outside. This way, even as the wax inside melts, the outside wax doesn’t. This allows the Chouchin Candle to be used over and over again simply by refilling the wax inside. Moreover, its minimalist yet elegant silhouette makes it easily blend into any kind of setting or interior taste.

Images courtesy of James Kaoru Bury