New York-based furniture designer Kouros Maghsoudi looks to Taarof, a Persian tradition of etiquette and generosity, in his design for the aptly called Taarof Table. Its sculptural design warrants attention in the living room. But its versatility is what makes it a stand out among other coffee tables.

Coffee tables have become quintessential furniture pieces in any home because it’s where people often gather around in the living room. It’s also where we put other objects like books, TV remote, phones, and more and often times doubles as a makeshift dining table.

There are various designs on the market, some with built-in shelves for storage while others do not but boast elegant aesthetics. The Taarof Table, on the other hand, offers both: it looks uniquely appealing and is very functional. It especially stands out during social gatherings, when you need to serve guests food in bowls and cold drinks in a bucket of ice.

It effortlessly integrates these said “party” containers into the table’s design. Three of the cylindrical shapes mounted on the surface of the table that mimics the legs have lids on them for a purpose. One on the corner comes with a perforated sheet of metal and serves as a pewter ash tray.

Meanwhile, the second holds fruits or snacks like peanuts and the third comes with a double-walled bucket for storing ice to keep drinks chilled. When not in use, simply put back their respective lids and these “bowls” seamlessly integrate into the table’s overall design.

Made in New York, the Taarof Table is crafted from FSC-certified furniture wood and MDF and finished off in zero-VOC furniture lacquer. It’s available in Canvas, Pomegranate, or in a customized color.

Images courtesy of Kouros Maghsoudi