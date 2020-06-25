If you’re looking for an off-grid vehicle that lets you feel the comforts of home then set your eyes on Ready.Set.Van’s adventure vans. Outfitted with functional home essentials, you’ll never feel like you’re out in the great outdoors.

Each Ready.Set.Van model is more than a camper or tent. It is literally a tiny home on wheels but more modern and guaranteed highly-functional. They run on Tesla modules that give 12-15 hours of battery life. Every van also has a 3000-watt inverter, alternator charging, and solar panels so you get the best in the electrical system when it comes to off-grid living.

Built to make you feel at home, the vans boast modern kitchen furnishings. These include commercial induction cooktops, deep stainless sinks, and 80L fridges. Likewise, hot water heater, AC outlets, USB charging, and 12V are available for convenience and comfort.

Moreover, each Ready.Set.Van boasts a seamless and elegant interior that focused on comfortable seating and convenient storage. The wall-to-ceiling floorplan has beautifully-designed cabinets for optimum storage. There is even a foldup bed so you can utilize even more floor space when you’re not sleeping.

There are four Ready.Set.Van layouts to choose from and you can even opt for customization. You have the Basecamper that boasts a huge garage, a deluxe kitchen, and can accommodate 2-4 people. Then the Basecamper Plus is an upgrade to its predecessor and it comes with an indoor shower, shower and toilet with a retractable shower door. Then you also have The Wanderer which can seat 4-6 people with the bed folded up to make space for a dining area.

Images courtesy of Ready.Set.Van