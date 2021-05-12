Every camper, beachgoer, or simply the organizing freak in you can benefit from the Stingray Flat Box by STEP 22. It can store almost anything from food, clothes, small appliances, outdoor gear, and more.

Boxes are useful but not when there’s a downpour or if you plan to go to the beach. You could end up with a soggy container and risk having items stored inside sprawled across the floor. But with this storage container, you can at least keep water or moisture at bay with its water repellant-coated STEP 22 TreadWeave Nylon exterior. YKK RC zippers, while being resistant to abrasion, also repels water.

The Stingray Flat Box is tough enough for any load. Whether you plan to bring your cooking tools, bathroom essentials, or camping gear, this can hold without losing its form because of its rigid panels. The panels are made with Atilon foam, PE Foam, and PE Board. Meanwhile, the main interior is made with Silver IllumiClean Antron coated with carbonate.

For convenience, this storage box packs down small at 17″ x 12″ x 2″ so it takes up little space in your car, closet, or wherever you use it. Think of it as the larger version of Dopp kits. When opened, it measures 17″ x 12″ x 7.5″ and gives you 21.1 liters of storage space. It packs light too at just a kilo and comes with a removable center divider for organization.

The Stingray Flat Box also comes with SynTough main tag and easy write patches for labeling so you can identify items inside easily. It uses 550 and tactical paracord zipper pulls with reflective tracer for strength and visibility in the dark.

Images courtesy of STEP 22