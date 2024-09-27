The Leatherman Bond multi-tool makes a colorful addition to your collection with its Fall color combinations. Available in two-tone colorways inspired by the outdoors, it offers high-quality performance in a simple yet versatile design that make it a standout in any task.

Design wise, this EDC pays homage to the original and time-honored Leatherman Pocket Survival Tool or PST. It comes in a hand-finished durable premium Cerakote ceramic finish for great resistance to corrosion, abrasion, and wear. It offers all the tools you need to tackle everyday indoor or outdoor tasks in a compact design.

The Leatherman Bond is light in the hands and in the pocket at merely 5.8oz. and 1.21″ thick. It also measures 4″ long when closed and 6.5″ when opened. It blends classic design with everyday utility tools including pliers, a durable 2.8″ long 420HC stainless steel blade, and a set of standard screwdrivers.

Meanwhile, its contoured handles offer an ergonomic grip every time for comfortable and efficient use. The tools included in this pocket toolbox include a needlenose and regular pliers, hard-wire cutters, and a wire stripper and cutter. It also has an awl, the quintessential can and bottle opener, a wood/metal file, and a Phillips Screwdriver.

Then there’s a medium and small screwdriver and a handy (8 in | 19 cm) ruler. A lanyard ring and a pocket clip attachment point offers hands-free carry for on-the-go use. The Leatherman Bond is available in the colorways of Burnt Sienna, Mossy Slate, and Heathered Cranberry. Each color comes with its dedicated matching nylon sheath for protection.

