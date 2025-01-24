Building on the success of the original Provoke karambit is the CRKT Provoke X designed by Joe Caswell. It’s a portable tactical tool that hacks, cuts, and more, perfect for indoor and outdoor use, especially during bushwhacking.

CRKT calls it the “first-of-its-kind morphing axe” that comfortably sits in your pocket and hand. Caswell designed it to be pocketable like a folder but with the functionality of a robust Tomahawk. Hence, it features two striking surfaces: a Tomahawx axe on one side and a blade with a spike on the other.

Both are crafted from D2 steel for excellent edge retention and finished with a Titanium nitride coating. The CRKT Provoke X is a legit chopping tool held together by a safety lock. To use, disengage the lock and via Kinematic technology, both blades swiftly deploy with a quick wrist flick.

A deadbolt lock featuring two lugs safely secures both blades in place during use. Meanwhile, pushing the button on the side of the axe head allows the two striking surfaces to fold into the frame so you can close the tool after use. Closing the tool automatically sets the safety lock which prevents accidental opening. It keeps the blades in a cocked and locked position until the next use.

The handle is made from stainless steel with glass-reinforced nylon inserts.4″ There’s also a reversible pocket clip for ambidextrous use. The CRKT Provoke X weighs 13.20 oz and is 8.69″ long (both closed and opened). The blade is 1.84″ long and 0.12″ thick. This tool can take a beating and is ready for action at any moment’s notice, making it also a great self-defense tool.

Images courtesy of CRKT