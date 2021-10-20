Over the years, shipbuilders have turned to composites for their unique properties. These materials are crucial when it comes to weight and durability, which is you’ll regularly find on modern vessels. StellarCAT, on the other hand, offers all-metal power catamarans for discerning clients. Depending on what you need, there’s the AL20-2 and AL25-2.

Both models are constructed out of the best marine-grade aluminum. The company believes each one they build embodies superior quality, performance, strength, and safety. Moreover, they ensure that everything meets the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) standards.

StellarCAT yachts are perfect for people who want exceptional stability and generous spaces. Unlike monohull configurations, twin hulls give designers a wider beam to work with. As such, they flex their creativity given the available area on the upper, main, and lower decks.

The AL20-2 is the smaller of the two at 67 ft x 32 ft (L.O.A. x beam), while the AL25-2 measures 82 ft x 38 ft (L.O.A. x beam). There are multiple layouts to choose from with two crew cabins and up to six guest staterooms. Hang out in the lounge area or grab a few drinks from the bar. You can also find sunbeds on each side of the jacuzzi on the bow.

A motorized swim platform that can hold your toys lifts up when not in use and can be lowered down when needed. StellarCAT can equip the AL20-2 and AL25-2 with two IPS 1050 engines or four IPS 800 engines supplied by Volvo. Range and top speed differ due to the size and weight, but one can cruise up to 30 knots with a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

