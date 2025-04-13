People with a keen eye for style know that Italy is the place to be around April. Milan Design Week 2025 is currently embracing the theme “Though for Humans,” with entries coming from almost every industry. For instance, who would have expected Royal Enfield to showcase a customized version of its Flying Flea FF.C6 dubbed as the Motototem?

Before we all get ahead of ourselves and inquire about when reservations will open, this bespoke electric motorcycle is exclusively a concept. Sources also point out the contribution of Italian artist Mattia Biagi in this endeavor. The bike will be on display from April 7 to 12, 2025, at Via Tortona 27 for the Superdesign Show.

Similar to Bang & Olufsen’s collaborative project with Antolini, the Motototem disrupts traditional motorcycle construction with the use of natural materials. The donor e-bike receives a massive makeover save for the forged aluminum chassis. The bodywork for where the fuel tank would have been is crafted out of travertine.

Next are the molded clay fork guards with hints of blue and dried leaves in transparent resin for its fenders. Despite the ergonomic outline of its saddle, Biagi reportedly fashioned it out of solid walnut. The magnesium battery enclosure remains in its stock form, albeit with a dark stone decorative element.

Elsewhere, the handlebar grips are now made out of bronze instead of the usual rubber or leather. Then there are the hand-blown glass covers for the Motototem’s LED lighting systems. Another subtle yet striking addition is the leather swallow images on the sidewalls of the tires. Overall, the organic aesthetic of the e-bike resembles that of a beast than a machine.

