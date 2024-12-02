Any vehicle by Aston Martin is usually hailed by many as pure automotive elegance. Nonetheless, any machine curated by coachbuilders like Zagato goes on to become highly prized among collectors. RM Sotheby’s never fails to offer extremely rare examples, like this 2019 Vanquish Shooting Brake.

The British marque is not only lauded for its catalog of classy cars but also for its ties with the James Bond franchise. Chassis number SCFNMCUZ1KGJ54491 in particular touts a silhouette that has yet to appear on the silver screen.

For those wondering, the Italian outfit officially collaborated with the manufacturer for this exclusive project. This tie-in already makes it ridiculously desirable to the right crowd. According to RM Sotheby’s the venture between Aston Martin and Zagato involves four composite-body styles for the Vanguish.

These are a” coupé, a convertible, the Speedster, and the Shooting Brake.” This unit, in particular, is the 13th out of 99 to roll off the production line. Documentation shows only a single owner, while the registration tells us it’s from South Korea.

An odometer reading shows approximately 3,068 miles, which again adds to its appeal. Under the hood is a 5.9-liter naturally aspirated V12 capable of 584 horsepower. Aston Martin pairs the mill with an eight-speed Touchtronic paddle-shift transmission, which directs the engine’s output to the rear wheels.

The 2019 Vanquish Shooting Brake by Zagato sports a bold Lava Red paint job with Pure Black accents. Meanwhile, the two-tone motif also appears in the cockpit with Spicy Red and Pure Black upholstery. Bespoke elements from Q by Aston Martin include bronze trims, a One-77 steering wheel, and two-tone wheels.

Images courtesy of Ryu Jan Heoun/RM Sotheby’s