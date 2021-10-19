When you are out at sea purely for leisure, it seems like the pandemic is virtually non-existent. Sadly, the need to resupply and refuel snaps you right back into reality. Depending on your ship’s capabilities, this can range anywhere from a few days to weeks. So, if you prefer to cruise for long stretches at a time, the Lontano is ready to make them happen.

256-foot expedition-ready yacht will be built with luxury and comfort in mind. Owners will get to enjoy their adventures in the lap of luxury given the features Bassan & Benedetti have in mind for it. The Italian studio begins with a supply vessel from Ulstein and draws a blueprint around its hulking outline.

They’re keeping the signature inverted X-bow of the donor craft and endowing it with opulent upgrades. Unless you know what’s within, onlookers might think the Lontano is for research and military purposes. However, the spacious 52-foot beam is optimized to be “functional and elegant” and it shows.

There are six staterooms to accommodate up to 12 guests and enough rooms for a crew of 26. Excursions aboard the Lontana is more than just sightseeing from the two observation lounges. Sit back and enjoy finer things in life and maybe head on over to the cinema or relax while soaking in the jacuzzi.

The aft is where you’ll find the beach club complete with amenities to rival a hotel. There’s a 30-foot swimming pool, massage room, spa, and gym. The garage holds all the cool toys such as a submarine, amphibious ATV, several personal watercraft, and two 30-foot yacht tenders. The Lontano is all about fun and extravagance out at sea.

Images courtesy of Bassan & Benedetti