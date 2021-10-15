The demand for ultimate extravagance is setting new trends. These days even luxury marques are venturing into markets other than automotive manufacturing. The most recent involves a sub-brand of a prominent carmaker from Stuttgart, Germany. In partnership with Deutsche Hospitality, the world will soon see the rise of Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels.

For years, we have seen Porsche’s lifestyle label deliver striking elegance and premium quality products. With this philosophy at the core of their upcoming project, the new hotel chain will likely offer upscale experiences guests will not soon forget.

Deutsche Hospitality has been in the business for more than 90 years. Thus, It’s safe to say that the Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels is in good hands. Also, they are less likely to encounter growing pains most startups go through.

Their plans indicate a target of 15 luxury hotels in major cities across the globe. Given the prestige behind the brands, the affluent crowd should be thrilled. They probably already packed their bags and will book a stay as soon as reservations are open. As for the amenities, we can expect lavish suites, rooms, and penthouses, with exciting dining and drinking establishments.

“Innovative rooms and suites will feature a singular design and interior which captures the spirit of the environment,” says Porsche Design Group CEO Dr. Jan Becker. “Travellers in search of extraordinary experiences will be able to find Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels at some of the world’s most breath-taking locations.”

It’s too early to know if owners of Porsche vehicles can enjoy special rates or benefits. However, we believe this marketing approach would boost its appeal. We can’t wait to learn more about the Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels.

Images courtesy of Porsche