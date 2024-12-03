Some of the world’s rarest automobiles can come from the most unexpected places. Given how carmakers often keep the buyer’s name anonymous, it’s almost impossible for people to find out who owns the unit or where it was shipped to. A recent sale closed by RM Sotheby’s presents an extremely exclusive variant — a 2002 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG V12.

The tri-pointed star emblem usually keeps everything on par whenever they commercially release a new model. Clients do get to choose a few trim packages which throws a few extras into the mix. Nonetheless, the rest whose demands are beyond what’s normally on offer, typically get what they want courtesy of the marque’ high-performance division.

To elaborate, Chassis number WDCYR48F62X127865 is a state vehicle in Dubai. It means this 2002 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG V12 was in service of the royal family for years until 2023. According to the auction house, this configuration was never available publicly. Furthermore, sources claim only five are in existence.

What you’re looking at is a boxy SUV cradling a hand-assembled 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12. It’s then mated to a five-speed automatic gearbox. The potent powertrain generates around 440 horsepower and 457 lb-ft of torque, which it then sends to all four of its 18″ light alloy five-spoke wheels. Great care is evident as the Alabaster White exterior appears pristine.

Given the harsh temperatures and direct exposure to ultraviolet radiation on a sunny day, the paint remains immaculate. A peek inside the cabin shows gray leather upholstery with black hardware and burred walnut trims. Two decades in the possession of royalty makes this 2002 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG V12 a once-in-a-lifetime acquisition.

Images courtesy of Magomet Tsurov/RM Sotheby’s