RIMOWA is famous for its premium aluminum suitcases that spoke of iconic design, functionality, and durability. But for an on-body experience, the luxury German brand has the spacious interior offered by the Never Still Flap Backpack.

The appearance alone is stunning featuring clean lines and a smooth hand feel on both exterior and interior. This bag also features the distinctive grooves found in the brand’s luggage designs. Only the shell is crafted from premium rubberized leather and supple nylon with the handles also in leather. Meanwhile, the interior has textile lining and is spacious to hold most of your everyday carry essentials.

The RIMOWA Never Still Flap Backpack is a staple travel bag for those always on the go. It features a large drawstring main compartment with a flap closure that secures using a bespoke magnetic lock with RIMOWA emblazoned. There’s a padded interior sleeve that can fit and protect up to 16″ laptops or other tech devices.

Additionally, two side zippered pockets stores quick-access items or essentials you need close at hand. Storage aside, this bag is comfortable on the back and the shoulders. It has a padded back for maximum comfort during travel or commutes while the adjustable shoulder straps let you dial in the ideal fit for comfort.

The RIMOWA Never Still Flap Backpack also features a unique webbing strap that allows convenient attachment to suitcases. It’s essentially a strap that you can pass through a luggage handle for effortless carry. This strap is emblazoned with RIMOWA Cologne coordinates. This backpack weighs 2.7 lbs. and offers 5.15 gal storage capacity. It is available in Black, Khaki Green, and Slate Grey colors.

Images courtesy of RIMOWA