It’s just awesome of Stark Future to also consider clients who prefer to take their two-wheelers off the road. We are seeing many established electric motorcycle manufacturers finally catering to motocross enthusiasts. This bodes well for the transportation industry’s ultimate goal of a zero-emission future. Taking you beyond the pavement is the VARG.

As per the company, this is not your ordinary electric dirt bike. We applaud the design as the VARG manages to look like your average gas-powered moto. At least, it looks that way until you fire it up on the tracks. Like most electric motor-driven platforms, all you hear is the telltale hum as the wheels spin.

Speaking of action, Stark Future promises only the best with their machine. They’re listing peak performance at about 80 horsepower. Take note that this is 30% more than your average 450cc four-stroke dirt bike. Accompanying that is a whopping 691.8 lb-ft of torque via the rear wheel.

Fully charged, the VARG can push its 6-kWh battery last just the same as its traditional counterpart in a race. Since you’ll be dealing with rough terrain alongside mud puddles and other hazards, its power pack is engineered to be completely waterproof and tough as nails.

The electric dirt bike weighs a manageable 242 lbs. To achieve this, Stark Future integrates the motor as a key part of its structure. This method supposedly allows them to shave off a lot of weight. Meanwhile, the suspension system is co-developed with Technical Touch and Kayaba to deliver comfort with stability.

Download the Stark VARG app to fully unlock its capabilities. Make adjustments to its power curve, traction control, engine braking, and more. The VARG ships with five presets, but you can tweak the settings to save up to 100 bespoke ride modes.

