Fresh from our showcase of Verge’s TS Ultra all-electric superbike a few days ago, we want to follow up with another green mobility platform. If the contemporary sporty silhouette of the former is not your cup of tea, perhaps the One RS 3 is. OWLET introduces a two-wheeler with a stylish retro aesthetic that not many can pull off easily.

We all know that in order to appeal to discerning commuters, your two-wheeler should be more than just a pretty face. As such, the California-based group presents a machine with remarkable performance, safety, and responsive driving dynamics. It seems this eco-friendly moto is ready for riders who want to have fun.

As OWLET puts it, the One RS 3 is “a strikingly stylish designer electric bike that combines performance, functionality, and the world’s first adjustable wheelbase.” The overall aesthetics exude an aviation motif in combination with your typical custom bobber café racer.

However, instead of an internal combustion engine, this sleek and sporty model runs on batteries. The 1,500 Wh (56V 30 Ah) unit powers a 750W direct drive motor. It generates up to 133 lb-ft of torque. OWLET states a full charge lasts anywhere between 40 to 60 miles with a top speed of 30 mph.

Its construction primarily uses aviation-grade aluminum for weight savings and durability. Both ends sit on 20″ fatbike wheels with Shimano hydraulic disc brakes. These are shod in CST road tires for reliable grip. Other notable features of the One RS 3 include 30W twin angel eye LED headlights, foldable footrests, a bobber-style spring seat, and GPS tracking.

Images courtesy of OWLET