The past few years have been awesome for the car enthusiasts. The automotive industry typically turns a deaf ear to the demands of its consumers. However, it seems we finally emerged victorious in our little war of attrition. The warm reception received by the new Ford Bronco and Chevrolet Corvette Stingray C8 likely prompted Toyota to revisit something cool. This is the 2025 GR86 Hakone Edition.

Its first foray with this variant was back in 2020. Inspired by a legendary turnpike which many consider the birthplace of drifting, it mainly appeals to people familiar with the driving technique. Nonetheless, we find the combination of this exclusive verdant paint job with a specific metallic tone classy.

Moreover, it touts a curated series of upgrades. The 2025 GR86 Hakone Edition is a wonderful follow-up to last year’s Trueno Edition. The latter was a hit among fans of street racing manga Initial D. This lightweight sports car configuration starts with the Premium trim package.

It packs a 2.4-liter four-cylinder boxer engine with a choice between a six-speed automatic or manual gearbox. According to insiders, the manufacturer is bringing back electric power steering and shock absorbers for a sportier feel.

The 2025 GR86 Hakone Edition also benefits from custom throttle mapping and torque control adjustments. From what we can tell, this bad boy teases a more responsive driving experience overall. To visually tell it apart from the standard versions, Toyota drapes the body and ducktail spoiler in Ridge Green.

A quick comparison between the 2020 model year shows the finish is not as glossy as before. The 2025 GR86 Hakone Edition sits on a set of 18″ 10-spoke satin bronze wheels. Matching metallic accents adorn the shift knob, while the cockpit is upholstered in tan leather.

