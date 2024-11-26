Cycling may be the last thing on anyone’s mind this winter but it won’t stop hardcore enthusiasts anyway. As long as the conditions are not dangerous and your ride is in excellent condition, go ahead and have fun. If for some reason, you just want a new set of wheels, State Bicycle Company presents this stunning 6061 Black Label V3 Le Mans.

Automotive aficionados don’t have to think twice and will gladly snap one up even if they won’t use it. With the bike rocking such an iconic color-blocking, any motorsport maniac is not missing out on this variant. The combination of powder blue and vibrant orange is as timeless as the race cars adorned with the Gulf Oil livery.

The 6061 Black Label V3 Le Mans flaunts this classic coat on the entire chassis. Speaking of which, State Bicycle Company is fabricating the frame out of 6061-grade double-butted aluminum with a tapered head tube. The front holds a full carbon fiber fork and steer tube, while the rear gets aluminum-plated horizontal dropouts.

Contrasting the racing-inspired paint job is a pair of stealthy Black Label mid-profile wire rims shod in a set of Vittoria 30c tires. It would have been awesome if the 6061 Black Label V3 Le Mans also came with a disc brake system instead of the standard caliper units.

Nonetheless, the aerodynamic race saddle and alloy pedals with toe cages are a nifty bonus. Anyway, if the default setup is not to your liking, State Bicycle Company offers a wide range of optional parts to kit out your 6061 Black Label V3 Le Mans.

Images courtesy of State Bicycle Company