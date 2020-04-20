War veterans or aficionados and historians will love the Standard Issue 1942 WWII Class A Comb. Inspired by military equipment of the era, this is every dapper man’s choice of everyday carry.

Fashioned as a piece of modern-day grooming, this comb is guaranteed to last for many uses. It uses a laser-cut brass blade polished by hand for strength and durability. It comes fitted with a leather handle handcrafted in Missouri using Hermann Oak Leather Co. The tanned-leather handle doubles as a sheath that protects the blade when not in use.

Just like any other combs that should be portable, the Standard Issue 1942 WWII Class A Comb is compact so it seamlessly fits in your back pocket without adding bulk. Flip it open to use and slide it back in its sheath when not in use. This comb does not cramp up your style. Instead, it adds a classic yet elegant appeal to any fashion wear with the attractive sheen of the blade mix with the leather sheath.

Designed to sit well in your hands, this iconic piece maintains its ergonomic feel be it when in use or not. It only measures 7.6″ when open and quite lightweight at just 2.15 ounces. It is the perfect travel buddy for on-the-go grooming. For versatility in carrying, the swivel button can also work to tether cords, lanyards, or rings.

The Standard Issue 1942 WWII Class A Comb also comes in a stainless steel blade and black tanned leather combo. The leather and the blade in both the color variant develops its own patina over time.

Images courtesy of Standard Issue 1942