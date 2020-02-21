The Peak LED Eiger Ultra X flashlight packs more power than its predecessor the Peak Eiger Ultra but without sacrificing the standard interchangeable body design. The upgrade features a special optic that more than triples the beam throw and offers two beam patterns. It offers a narrow angle optic for longer range and medium angle for general lighting needs.

This EDC uses Quantum Tunneling Composite (QTC) Technology that lets you adjust the quality of light output from a dim to a bright glow. Likewise, the QTC enables this torch to provide 50 percent higher light output than the original. Moreover, it uses CREE XPG LED bulbs that have three tint offerings including High CRI, cool white, and neutral white.

Designed for the outdoors and for the professionals, the Peak LED Eiger Ultra X flashlight boasts a shock and water-resistant thermal epoxy-sealed heads and robust frame for durability. The openings are O-Ring sealed and the protective windows are from unbreakable polycarbonate scratch-resistant material. Even the positive battery contacts are made of solid brass.

What further sets this flashlight apart from the standard is its battery, which uses a 3.7 Volt Lithium Ion rechargeable 10440 battery. This ensures maximum beam and light quality.

The Peak LED Eiger Ultra X flashlight powers on with a simple twist on/off mechanism with a tail switch available as an added accessory. This portable torch is pretty lightweight for a tiny package that packs a punch. It comes in three variants: hard anodize, stainless steel, and brass. They weigh 34 grams, 65 grams, and 68 grams respectively with the batteries. Moreover, it comes with a key ring for added portability.

Images courtesy of Peak LED Solutions