SOG‘s KIKU XR LTE Knife is nearly 25 percent lighter but still retains the brand’s signature muscular and elegant aesthetics. This is a great handy gear to have for those days when you want something sharp and reliable in your outdoor adventures.

This pocketknife uses carbon fiber liners and spacers to keep it durable and lightweight at 4.1 ounces. Its ergonomic and fully ambidextrous grip makes this mid-size knife a comfort to use even in challenging situations

SOG’s KIKU XR LTE Knife features a tanto-style blade made from CRYO CTS XHP steel with a hardness scale of 61-63 HRC. This means it can withstand corrosion and maintain a good edge even after many uses. The blade measures 3.02 inches long. Meanwhile, a G10 handle means the knife can withstand heavy use in both wet and dry conditions. It is strong, durable, and highly-water-resistant. The textured handle also ensures a good grip when in use.

This EDC knife also features a reliable and powerful XR Lock that can withstand up to 1,5000 pounds of force. It offers the ultimate built-in blade locking security when in use to prevent accidents. This prevents the blade from deploying involuntarily and would need to be manually opened with a quick flick from its thumb-hole opening.

SOG’s KIKU XR LTE Knife is compact and portable at an overall length of 7.34 inches when opened and at 4.29 inches when closed. It also comes with a reversible low-carry pocket clip. It comes in an attractive blaze orange color or black and both compliment the blade’s dark appeal.

Images courtesy of SOG