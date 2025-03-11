Tiny Homes of Noosa integrates smart architectural features and creative solutions to maximize the limited space in their tiny house designs. The Coral tiny home, for instance, features both functionality and style, offering comfort and convenience without sacrificing aesthetics or quality.

This luxurious contemporary home has a compact footprint of just under 22 feet long (6.7 meters) and 8 feet wide (2.5 meters). It also has a height that ranges from 6.8 to 12 feet high, ensuring it feels open and has ample space. Natural materials and finishes create a warm and inviting atmosphere, while thoughtfully placed windows provide natural lighting and ventilation.

The Coral provides a unique dual-living experience. A stairway architecturally designed for continuous outside views via glass windows leads to the mezzanine level. This level hosts a loft bedroom equipped with a queen-size bed and a spacious wardrobe.

Maximizing the vertical space frees up the main level for the communal areas. These include the kitchen and bathroom, both designed with space allocated for a washing machine/dryer combo if needed. The latter has a shower with a low-flow showerhead to conserve water and the kitchen with smart storage solutions.

Meanwhile, the living area is a multi-functional space for relaxation, working from home, and hosting guests. Just like standard homes, the Coral tiny house is also pre-wired with power points and lighting. It offers customization from the foundation, furnishings, and to the power source, which can rely on solar panels for off-grid living. “With The Coral, you have the freedom to tailor every detail, ensuring your space is perfect for your needs.”

Images courtesy of Tiny Homes of Noosa