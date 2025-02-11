The new Häuslein Settler tiny house boasts a modern contemporary design for a comfortable living experience for two. Its clever layout expands the interior space outward via a slide-out area connecting to the spacious living room. This opens up the home to the outdoors for a more breathable and comfortable ambiance.

Based on a triple-axle trailer, this house features steel and engineered wood cladding and finishes. It spans 30 feet long and 8.2 feet wide with a glass sliding door opening directly to the living room. This area is impressively spacious and equipped with a sofa, a TV, and a coffee table.

The Häuslein Settler tiny house even comes with a well-equipped kitchen with an oven, sink, electric cooktop, and more space for a dishwasher, fridge, and washer/dryer. There’s also a breakfast bar and ample storage options. The kitchen leads to the bathroom situated on the opposite end of the house and it has a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, and a shower.

Meanwhile, on the opposite end adjacent to the living room is the bedroom which offers ample headroom unlike typical loft bedrooms of most tiny homes. Inside is a queen-size bed with built-in storage solutions and wardrobes. The best part is the skylight fitted with an electric blind that opens the space to sunlight or for stargazing.

Moreover, to maximize space, the Häuslein Settler tiny house used barn doors for the bedroom and the bathroom. This facilitates ease of movement when entering and exiting as the door just slides open and closed. There’s also an AC unit installed and homeowners have the freedom to customize the materials used to make it off-grid ready.

Images courtesy of Häuslein