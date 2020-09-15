When we ask you if you’ve seen a cool custom build for a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon there might be a few right off the top of your head. However, we can bet that this six-wheeled monster from So Flo Jeeps is not one of them. For those who are already interested, yes, it is for sale. Thus, it’s time for us to get to know all the cool details about this stunning custom truck. For reference, the model is called the SF6X6G.

It should be obvious by now that this shop is based in South Florida. Moreover, they specialize in a particular marque which you can guess from their brand. Before anything else, the team cuts a section to extend the frame. This allows it to accommodate the extra set of wheels. So Flo Jeeps then installs a Detroit True Track Locker with a 9-inch differential on the SF6X6G.

Next up is a 5-inch Premium Lift through a set of Falcon Shocks that gives each axle 14-inch of travel. Each of the six wheels is wrapped with 38-inch Patagonia all-terrain rubber. So Flo Jeeps then pairs the setup with a Falcon Steering Stabilizer which improves overall handling and comfort. The standard trim houses 300-horsepower engine under a bespoke and robust fiberglass Predator Hood.

For $30,000 more, buyers can upgrade to a 6.2-liter LS3 Chevrolet Corvette engine. As for its presentation, the SF6X6G gets a what So Fo Jeeps calls a Grumper (grille and bumper) that adds a mean profile up front. Inside you’ll find marine-grade weather-resistant leather upholster given that the doors and top are removable. Finally, the bed receives a Kevlar fiber three-part epoxy mix coating for superior resilience to scratches.

Images courtesy of So Flo Jeeps