Aston Martin is known to launch new or special versions of its vehicles to commemorate milestones or celebrate big events. As such, we learned that ahead of the Formula 1 race at Silvertone over the weekend, the company took the covers off its DBX707 AMR24 Edition. It’s great to see them show some love for its luxury SUV model.

This may surprise the British marque’s clients who expected high-performance supercars for this outing, but the same folks will likely reserve units anyway. With a sleek and dynamic silhouette, you can customize the DBX707 AMR24 Edition’s exterior in three exclusive coats of premium paint.

Pick from Neutron White, Onyx Black, and Podium Green. Accents in Trophy Silver or AMR Lime add a vibrant contrast to its aesthetics. We believe most will choose the elegant verdant hue given it is almost synonymous with the manufacturer’s racing heritage.

For a machine of its stature, we’re looking at a 0-62 mph time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 193 mph. What makes this possible is the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 rated at 697 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque.

Every DBX707 AMR24 Edition’s potent mill is mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox, which directs everything to all four wheels. It rides on a set of 23″ Fortis rims rendered in glossy or satin black finishes. Meanwhile, the brake calipers can be in AMR Lime or Aston Martin Green.

Inside, the sporty cockpit is adorned with the finest materials. Owners may opt for Onyx Black or Onyx Black/Eifel Green leather upholstery. Contrast stitching and piping in lime pop against the darker tones. Moreover, interior trims in titanium mesh, carbon fiber, or dark chrome are all up to you.

The infotainment unit generates immersive audio via a Bowers & Wilkins sound system. Speakers are carefully tuned and arranged to ouptut top-notch acoustics. “The new DBX707 AMR24 Edition is a celebration of Aston Martin’s Aramco Formula 1 Team and our involvement at the peak of the pinnacle of motorsport,” writes the carmaker.

Images courtesy of Aston Martin