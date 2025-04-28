Big bike enthusiasts should prepare for a wave of nostalgia as Indian Motorcycle unleashes the new Challenger Elite. Of course, underneath all of the flashy retro aesthetics is a modern two-wheeler with all the cool bells and whistles. It’s purportedly a tribute to the brand’s “performance heritage” and is extremely exclusive to 350 examples worldwide.

In short, this is one stunning silhouette that belongs in the hands of collectors. As the story goes, Gene “Alabama Flash” Walker established a major milestone in 1920 with his PowerPlus. As part of the Indian Motorcycle Racing Team, he reportedly set a land-speed record at the time when his ride hit 115 mph.

Hence, each Challenger Elite flaunts an image of the man and his machine just below the fuel cap. Moreover, the owners can also view the serial production number of their bike directly below special graphics. Every unit flaunts a triple-hue paint job in Crystal White Pearl Satin, Red Candy, and Black Candy.

Furthermore, shattered glass particles are applied for a flashy effect. The process takes over 24 hours and includes the marque’s Headdress logo on the sides of the tank. Matching the beefy profile of this beast is a 1,834 cc PowerPlus engine with 126 horsepower and 133 lb-ft of torque.

For context, it’s the same mill that was awarded the 2024 MotoAmerica King of Baggers Championship. Safety features include tailgate warning, bike hold control, blind spot warning, and rear collision warning, among others. Your Challenger Elite comes with remote-lock hard-shell saddlebags, cruise control, keyless ignition, and other convenient add-ons.

Images courtesy of Indian Motorcycle