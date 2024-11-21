It was around summer this year when Aimé Leon Dore and New Balance dropped a contemporary revamp of the 1000. The sneaker and its almost tonal colorway with hints of gray was well-received at the time. It seems they are back in business once more but with a prominent name in the automotive industry on board. So far, sources are calling it the 993 for Porsche project.

After working with an illustrious German marque in 2023 for a custom 1960 356B, Teddy Santis is back at the helm for another bespoke machine. The Porsche x Aimé Leon Dore 993 Turbo is the fourth collaboration between the two. Nonetheless, it is just as distinctive as the previous ones.

Flaunting a glossy coat of Mulberry Green paint, the vehicle is ultimately the muse behind the kicks, Among the photos of the sports car, a shot shows the ALD x New Balance 993 in a matching verdant hue. Until the official announcement becomes available, we can only glean details from the image.

The shoes feature an upper primarily constructed out of mesh. All suede and leather overlays are aesthetically defined by neat stitching. Flat shoelaces thread through suede eyestays and over a mesh/suede tongue. Instead of the traditional tag, “New Balance” and “Made in USA” embroidery adorn the top.

Its inner lining flashes a vibrant yellow tint along with the 993 logo just below the collar near the heel. Both “N” emblems on the lateral and medial sections of the midfoot are in a lighter shade of green with a white outline. We can only assume the midsoles are also ivory, while the outsoles are brown. This ALD x New Balance partnership with Porsche is shaping up to be a winning combo.

Images courtesy of Porsche/Aimé Leon Dore/New Balance