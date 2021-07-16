Sometimes, there are video games that are so good that we lose track of time. What may seem like just few minutes of gameplay can actually turn into hours. Those who regularly find themselves in these types of situations have likely experienced cramps, soreness, and others. if you do, maybe Secretlab’s TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair can help out.

Poor ergonomics could lead to problems later on. In fact, studies have shown that poor posture and lack of support for your body’s natural curvature can be unhealthy. This is probably more than enough to encourage us to invest in the right type of seating.

Since 2015, Secretlab has been catering to the needs and comfort of gamers. The TITAN Evo 2022 is its latest model that comes in three size options. Now, this is one aspect other manufacturers fail to address. Given that not everybody shares the same height, weight, and body structure, it’s essential to choose the best fit.

The XL variant can even handle a maximum load of up to 397 lbs courtesy of its class 4 heavy-duty hydraulic gas pistons. So, lean back with confidence as its 4-way L-ADAPT Lumbar Support System cradles you body properly. Give your shoulder muscles a break via the 4-directional adjustable armrests.

Furthermore, the magnetic CloudSwap replacement system lets owners effortlessly personalize it according to what they need. Secretlab says the TITAN Evo 2022 uses its proprietary pebble seat base. This encourages your body to the sweet spot for “optimal support.”

By default, the TITAN Evo 2022 gaming chair ships with NEO Hybrid Leatherette upholstery. Nevertheless, you can also choose to have it with SoftWeave Plus fabric or NAPA leather albeit with an added cost. It’s time to level up like a pro with Secretlab.

Images courtesy of Secretlab