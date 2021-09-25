As the heat of summer gradually mellows down, some of us who love the cooler weather for outdoor fun should soon be out in droves. Sadly, the nasty virus is still out there so we should always take precautions. Many agree that fall is a wonderful season to play golf, so hit the links with new gear in tow such as the Phantom X 9.5 Triple Black from Scotty Cameron.

Enthusiasts of the game already know what this limited-edition release is all about. For the uninitiated, what we have here is a putter. With input from touring professionals, Scotty Cameron designs and builds a premium piece of equipment for players. Although it won’t guarantee a perfect game, you’ll win by style points every time.

“The Phantom X 9.5 Triple Black is a new high-MOI mallet head shape that shares many dimensional qualities with the popular Phantom X 5.5 and Phantom X 11 models,” says the manufacturer. Given our love for murdered-out colorways, this would be our putter of choice.

The body features a 303 stainless steel construction along with a 6061 aluminum sole/flange. Every aspect of this putter just oozes with superior craftsmanship. Plus, the Tour Black finish gives off a stealthy and menacing vibe. Once again, Scotty Cameron’s signature style makes this club stand out from all angles.

Taking cues from vintage muscle cars pinstripes, the engravings add a visual flair before you take that game-winning swing. The three red dots on top is where you want the putter to hit the golf ball to sink it in. Scotty Cameron plans to ship only 4,000 examples of the Phantom X 9.5 Triple Black globally.

Images courtesy of Scotty Cameron