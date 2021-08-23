In its quest for sustainability, Adidas has been making headway with the help of new manufacturing methods. Committed to a greener future, its efforts have led to a partnership with Parley for the Oceans. The goal here is to minimize unnecessary wastes and reduce carbon emissions. To promote this movement, we have the No-Dye Collection of golf footwear.

As long as you have no problems with gear in lighter shades, then Adidas has nailed the formula right here. As the name of the capsule suggests, the company intends to cut the water-intensive part of the production process. This refers to the pre-treatment phase textiles undergo before the dyes are applied.

For the No-Dye Collection, Adidas presents three of its silhouettes to promote the eco-friendly initiative. We have the ZG21 Motion, ZG21 Motion BOA, and Adicross ZX PRIMEBLUE. You’ll notice that the first two are the same model with different closure systems.

The ZG21 Motion and ZG21 Motion BOA cater to users who want to try out which one feels more comfortable on their feet. Meanwhile, the Adicross ZX PRIMEBLUE does away with the spikes in favor of Adidas’ Traxion outsole and signature Torsion bar to add power to your swings.

In keeping with its plans for minimal impact on the environment, Adidas is using 50% recycled content for the uppers of the No-Dye Collection. We can say that the natural colors of textiles look great with the Halo Mint elements for contrast.

“We’re continually evaluating ways to reduce our environmental impact when it comes to our products,” said Adidas Golf global director of footwear Masun Denison. “With this collection, we’re giving golfers another reason beyond just style and performance to feel good about the shoes they’re wearing.” The No-Dye Collection are available now.

Images courtesy of Adidas