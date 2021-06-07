Fancy getting a MacBook for your workspace but don’t have the budget just yet? Well, with the Satechi iPad Pro Hub you can easily turn your iPad Pro into a desktop thanks to advanced built-in features.

This home gadget pushes the boundaries of a traditional work desk setup thanks to advanced stand components that lets you combine all the capabilities of a desktop with the convenience of a tablet. Designed for the 11-inch and 12.9 inch iPad Pro models (2018 and newer), the stand gives you a handful of handy ports that make use of your iPad’s functionality. These include an HDMI port capable of putting out a 4K HDMI (60Hz) display, a USB-C Power Delivery (up to 60W) and USB-A data ports, and separate slots for an SD and microSD card reader. There is also space for a headphone jack.

Moreover, with its foldable design, you can easily bring the stand anywhere with you so you can turn into space into your workstation in no time. It is incredibly lightweight at just 10 ounces and compact to fit a sleeve or laptop bag at 5.1 x 4.2 x 0.9 inches. The Satechi iPad Pro Hub even boasts an elegant and flush aluminum finish and a design that lets you easily adjust to a comfortable viewing angle.

Best of all, it is not just compatible with Apple products but with other tablets too including the Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Surface Go, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, and the Google PixelBook. It requires a USB-C PD port though for full compatibility.

Images courtesy of Satechi