Just when we thought large format OLED and 8K TVs would become the next ubiquitous entertainment appliance, LG decided to disrupt the scene. It’s doing so in a good way by commercially releasing the massive SIGNATURE OLED T. Now all we need is for Samsung, Sony, TCL, and other big names in the business to make the technology mainstream.

The South Korean consumer electronics giant is not actually the first to unveil a transparent panel. From what we can recall, Xiaomi already dropped one in 2020. However, the Mi TV LUX Transparent Edition was never distributed internationally. It’s currently unclear if the SIGNATURE OLED T will hit more global markets.

We have yet to find out if this see-through gimmick will appeal to enough users. Given most viewers prefer panels with vibrant colors and detailed contrast, the ethereal visuals might not be everyone’s cup of tea. Anyway, there is an option to bring up a retractable black backdrop to enhance image visibility.

No need to mount your SIGNATURE OLED T on a wall or position it on top of a rack as the package already includes a stylish frame with a bottom shelf. Optional side shelves are likewise available for a sleek contemporary setup. Still, the fact that you can buy one now for $60,000 is remarkable.

LG’s cost-prohibitive pricing of the SIGNATURE OLED T is a premium early adopters need to pay to enjoy bleeding-edge features. Official press materials bill it as the “world’s first transparent OLED TV with true wireless video & audio transfer. The latest technology comes together to create a screen with a three-dimensionality straight from the future.”

Images courtesy of LG