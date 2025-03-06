If you enjoy crafting stuff, building garage kits, fixing broken items, and other hands-on types of hobbies, it might be time to invest in a 3D printer. Given these machines are now mainstream, the cost has significantly gone down over the years. ELEGOO presents a new consumer-grade model it calls the Centauri Carbon.

All 3D printers are capable of fabricating almost anything out of thermoplastics. As long as you have the compatible files, it’s practically easy to operate. Most units feature an integrated control panel and connectivity with a PC or Smartphone for more options. However, what ELEGOO is marketing is speed.

In case you are not aware, 3D printing jobs on average take anywhere between 30 minutes to days. It all depends on the scale of the object and materials. Meanwhile, the Centauri Carbon is shipping with an “advanced CoreXY motion system.”

The company claims it supports a 32 mm³/s flow rate, 500 mm/s velocity, and 20,000 mm/s² acceleration. Moreover, the Centauri Carbon relies on a die-cast aluminum construction to eliminate or greatly reduce vibrations and remain completely stable during the process.

A camera within the printing chamber actively monitors progress and is viewable remotely for convenience. Another advantage this has over other 3D printers is the included dual-sided and flexible plate. The surface allows robust PLA adhesion to prevent warping.

Its metal frame touts a glass cover and measures 398 mm x 404 mm x 490 mm. The Centauri Carbon will work with Carbon, glass-fiber reinforced filaments, PLA, PC, PC, PET, TPU, ASA, ABS, and PETG, among others. With this bad boy in your arsenal, expect cutting-edge fun and productivity.

Images courtesy of Elegoo