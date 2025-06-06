It’s astounding just how much mobile gaming has improved over the years. Mid-range to flagship smartphones and tablets are now capable of running resource-intensive software. As such, some AAA titles on iOS and Android are almost on par with their counterparts on PC and home consoles. With a strong demand for gaming-grade hardware, REDMAGIC teases the Astra tablet ahead of its official launch early next month.

A few years back, when almost every Android OEM was churning out gaming handsets and slates on a regular basis. These days, only a few are still catering to the lucrative mobile gaming market. Even stalwarts like ASUS and Lenovo are no longer aggressively promoting ROG and Legion smartphones, respectively.

Nubia Technology, on the other hand, aims to become the top dog in the segment. REDMAGIC is launching the Gaming Tablet 3 Pro in China on July 11, 2025, with a global release to follow soon thereafter. As of this writing, there is no exact date when the new device will ship to other regions.

If you intend to import the Chinese SKU, keep in mind that it does not come with Google Mobile Services (GMS), unlike the international variant. Meanwhile, the latter will reportedly carry the name Astra instead. To denote what this model is exactly for, it flaunts a sleek form factor with rounded corners and sharp edges.

Since latency eventually leads to lag, the tablet relies on the latest Synaptics S3930 touch controller technology for responsive interaction. Its 9-inch 2.4K OLED screen has a 165 Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. It’s also packing a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC with an active cooling system. The REDMAGIC Astra is equipped with a 8,200 mAh battery that supports 80W fast-charging.

Images courtesy of Nubia Technology/REDMAGIC