As a gamer, we usually prefer that our accessories from official first-party suppliers. For the Microsoft Xbox Series X/S, however, there are plenty of high-quality options by renowned third-party suppliers. 8BitDo and PowerA are two of the brands we’ve personally tried before, but the REALMz Wireless Controller: Minecraft Diamond Print could be another contender.

Extended gaming sessions and intense matches can wear out our gamepads. Even if you’re consciously pressing lightly, the mechanisms and materials are eventually wearing out. Meanwhile, PDP pays tribute to Mojang Studios’ phenomenal hit with this snazzy input device for the Xbox Series X/S and PC. Plus, the transparent housing enhances its appeal.

Many perceive the 3D sandbox title as nothing but shallow entertainment for kids. Nevertheless, the number of adult content creators and active players says otherwise. Mojang nails a formula wherein gamers can let their imagination run wild and just have fun. Hence, we might as well do so with the REALMz Wireless Controller: Minecraft Diamond Print on our hands.

The gamepad measures 6.8″ x 6.8″ x 3.2″ and weighs 0.46 lbs. It comes with a USB-A wireless transmitter compatible with both PC and Xbox Series X/S. Just like the official controller, it features a 3.5 mm audio/microphone port for your favorite headset.

With the PDP Control Hub app, players can remap buttons, adjust the triggers, and tweak other settings. A full charge of the built-in batteries is enough for up to 40 hours of cordless gameplay. The REALMz Wireless Controller: Minecraft Diamond Print would make an awesome gift for gamers this holiday season.

