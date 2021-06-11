Android might be the most dominant mobile operating system right now, but Apple still manages to outpace it when it comes to tablets. Samsung remains its biggest competitor right now and its latest model is the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The South Korean tech group revisits a strategy wherein they released a more affordable version of the S20 last year.

Now, it’s the Galaxy Tab S7 that getting the “Fan Edition” treatment that drops the price in exchange for the loss of some key features of the flagship slate. We can’t help but notice that Samsung somewhat drew inspiration from the iPad Air 4.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE will ship in four colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink. Much like its premium cousins, an S-Pen is bundled with the tablet. It retains the premium metal body, but there are some cost-saving changes.

It packs a 12.4-inch display but it uses a TFT panel instead of OLED. Don’t expect a buttery-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate as it is listed at 60 Hz only. 5G connectivity is still intact, but the chipset is the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G.

The silicon is paired with 4 GB or 6 GB RAM with an internal storage size of 64 GB and 128 GB respectively. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE should still be a capable productivity device with Samsung’s DeX on board. Moreover, the optional keyboard cover will handle typing tasks reliably as well.

The battery is rated at 10,090 mAh and it supports 45W fast charging technology. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is also great for entertainment thanks to its dual AKG-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos audio enhancement.

