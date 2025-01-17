It appears the rumors were slightly off by a few weeks. Of course, we’re talking about Nintendo’s highly anticipated sequel to its extremely successful Switch. It’s amazing how the first-generation hybrid console managed to last so long against competitors with machines that are ridiculously more powerful in all aspects. Nevertheless, we finally get to see the Switch 2 and what it might bring to the table.

The Wait Is Finally Over

As of our writing, the official first-look trailer on YouTube has already amassed 13 million views. It goes to show that gamers — especially Nintendo fans — were starving for any updates regarding the company’s next-generation system. specifications have yet to be published, but most have a fair share of speculation based on the teaser. From a design perspective, the new SKU retains the basic form factor of its predecessor.

However, it seems the Japanese gaming titan wants to deliver a platform that will have a huge impact. To do so, the follow-up model appears to be slightly larger this time around with a new dock to match its size. The top now sports curves with the Switch 2 branding prominently at the front. Meanwhile, it looks like the engineers are finally adding a secondary USB-C port at the top.

Owners have been asking for an extra port for years and it is great to finally have one on the Switch 2. It’s safe to say Nintendo will retain OLED technology for the new display with thinner bezels. Another major tweak is the kickstand, which can now bend at a wider angle and is a lot wider. In the trailer, we notice a small cutout of what could be the microSD slot.

New Joy-Con Functionalities?

Another major change deals with the Joy-Cons. It’s too early to tell, but Nintendo might have ditched the problematic rail system for a more intuitive magnetic receptacle. We’re not sure what type of locking system will come into play to prevent the controllers from detaching accidentally. In the Switch 2 trailer, the Joy-Con straps double as mouse feet. Furthermore, optical sensors on the controllers allude to this function as well.

Software

The fact that the Switch 2 will still support games from the first-generation model should make people happy. Many already have a sizeable library of titles and backward compatibility means they can still play their backlogs on the upcoming console. We hope Nintendo shares more about it soon.

Images courtesy of Nintendo